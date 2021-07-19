RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of RLI worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at $1,194,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 10.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 53,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 91.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,646,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RLI opened at $107.97 on Monday. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $81.20 and a twelve month high of $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.18.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. RLI had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. RLI’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

