Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,900 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has been given a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,200 ($81.00) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,550 ($72.51) to GBX 6,150 ($80.35) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,400 ($83.62) to GBX 6,900 ($90.15) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,206.15 ($81.08).

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 5,931 ($77.49) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. The company has a market cap of £96.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.70. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,080.06.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

