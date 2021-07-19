Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

RICOY stock remained flat at $$10.87 during mid-day trading on Monday. 13 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119. Ricoh has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.52.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Ricoh had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ricoh will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RICOY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ricoh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nomura cut shares of Ricoh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Ricoh Company Profile

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjets, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards, as well as inkjet heads and modules.

