Richelle E. Burr Sells 5,000 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $64,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,297.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Richelle E. Burr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Richelle E. Burr sold 4,000 shares of Photronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $51,880.00.

Shares of PLAB stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $12.71. 42,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,104. The stock has a market cap of $787.75 million, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $14.56.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.27 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 5.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 104.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 13.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

