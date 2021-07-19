Richard Rosso Sells 3,000 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $484,140.00.

Shares of PLMR opened at $74.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.93 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.02. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $121.87.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $49.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. Palomar had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Palomar by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palomar by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Palomar by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Palomar by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLMR. Barclays upgraded shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.