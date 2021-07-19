Richard K. Prins Sells 15,827 Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Richard K. Prins sold 15,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $299,130.30.
Shares of Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $39.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.70. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $88.80.
Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). Analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KROS. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.
Keros Therapeutics Company Profile
Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.
