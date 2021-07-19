Richard K. Prins Sells 15,827 Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Richard K. Prins sold 15,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $299,130.30.

Shares of Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $39.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.70. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $88.80.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). Analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 24,748 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 886.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 51,895 shares during the period. 61.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KROS. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

