Reviewing Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII) and Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) and Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Johnson Controls International and Sharing Economy International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson Controls International 0 6 11 0 2.65 Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus target price of $62.56, indicating a potential downside of 10.28%. Given Johnson Controls International’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Johnson Controls International is more favorable than Sharing Economy International.

Profitability

This table compares Johnson Controls International and Sharing Economy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson Controls International 4.74% 9.31% 4.24% Sharing Economy International N/A N/A -84.93%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.4% of Johnson Controls International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Johnson Controls International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Johnson Controls International and Sharing Economy International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson Controls International $22.32 billion 2.24 $631.00 million $2.24 31.13 Sharing Economy International $50,000.00 95.37 -$6.72 million N/A N/A

Johnson Controls International has higher revenue and earnings than Sharing Economy International.

Volatility & Risk

Johnson Controls International has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharing Economy International has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Johnson Controls International beats Sharing Economy International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications. It also designs and produces heating and air conditioning for residential and commercial applications; and markets products and refrigeration systems to replacement and new construction market; and designs, manufactures, and sells fire protection and security products, including intrusion security, anti-theft devices, and access control and video management systems for commercial, industrial, retail, residential, small business, institutional, and governmental customers. The company was formerly known as Johnson Controls, Inc. and changed its name to Johnson Controls International plc in September 2016. Johnson Controls International plc was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.

About Sharing Economy International

Sharing Economy International Inc. focuses on technology and global sharing economy markets by developing online platforms and rental business partnerships. Its platforms includes BuddiGo, a peer-to-peer resource sharing platform that allows users to outsource daily chores and mundane tasks; and AnyWorkspace, an online real-time marketplace that connects workspace providers with clients who need temporary office and meeting spaces. The company also operates rental stations that offer power bank for mobile charging on-demand and other items; provides advertising services; and develops virtual tours for the real estate, hospitality, and interior design industries. In addition, it engages in real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films. Further, the company develops and operates a sharing economy mobile platform for courier services; develops an interactive virtual tour of a physical space using a mobile phone camera; operates online platforms; and offers licensing services. Sharing Economy International Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong.

