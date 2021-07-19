ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Short Interest Down 45.2% in June

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the June 15th total of 42,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ RETO traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.10. 147,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,647,997. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ReTo Eco-Solutions by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 120,470 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ReTo Eco-Solutions by 126.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 64,405 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ReTo Eco-Solutions in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in ReTo Eco-Solutions in the first quarter valued at $93,000. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

