Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 129,099 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,044,749 shares.The stock last traded at $16.93 and had previously closed at $17.45.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.82.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 2.14%. Research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 41.90%.

In other news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $523,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,201,000 after acquiring an additional 768,527 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 17.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,327,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,812,000 after acquiring an additional 502,450 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,363,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,641,000 after acquiring an additional 109,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,433,000 after acquiring an additional 120,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 43.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,634,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,943,000 after acquiring an additional 492,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

