Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.25.

ROIC stock opened at $17.45 on Thursday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 2.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

In related news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 261,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

