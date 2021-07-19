Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,134 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $5,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Resources Connection during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Resources Connection by 15.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 80.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ RGP opened at $13.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $449.35 million, a P/E ratio of 72.06 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.