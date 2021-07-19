ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) is American Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

American Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. ResMed makes up about 3.5% of American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. American Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of ResMed worth $114,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $229,587,000. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at $174,082,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,034,000 after purchasing an additional 476,477 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 235.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 501,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,514,000 after purchasing an additional 351,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 780,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,002,000 after purchasing an additional 220,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.00.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $40,423.12. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,525 shares of company stock worth $8,740,354. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RMD traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $252.40. The company had a trading volume of 9,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.17. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $254.21. The firm has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 80.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.31.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.47 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

