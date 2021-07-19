Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kinross Gold Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Kinross Gold in a research note issued on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on KGC. TheStreet downgraded Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.58.

KGC stock opened at $6.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.23. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 177.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,478 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 13,731 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 51.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,409,673 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,171 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 63.1% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 13,340 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 14.0% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,031,880 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 126,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

