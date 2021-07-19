Renasant Bank Sells 54 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Renasant Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.07.

Shares of HON opened at $228.48 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.21 and a twelve month high of $234.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.75.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.