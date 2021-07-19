Renasant Bank Raises Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Renasant Bank boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Renasant Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Renasant Bank’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 50,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $91.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.53. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

