Renasant Bank Has $886,000 Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Renasant Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $354.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $120.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $370.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GS shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.45.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 13,700 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.42, for a total transaction of $5,156,954.00. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 6,240 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.68, for a total value of $2,350,483.20. Insiders have sold 24,940 shares of company stock valued at $9,369,737 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

