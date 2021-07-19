Renasant Bank Has $563,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Renasant Bank cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $15,951,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D stock opened at $77.16 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The company has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on D. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.20.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

