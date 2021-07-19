Renasant Bank Has $438,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Renasant Bank raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 656 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $629.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $626.79. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.00 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 644.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $736.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $812.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $493.48.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,776,452.48. Insiders sold a total of 89,697 shares of company stock worth $63,558,854 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

