Renasant Bank Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Renasant Bank lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up about 1.6% of Renasant Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 42,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 20,977 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 497,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,941,000 after acquiring an additional 245,276 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $102.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.81. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.04 and a fifty-two week high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

