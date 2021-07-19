Renasant Bank Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Renasant Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.8% of Renasant Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $1,362,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 712,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,225,000 after buying an additional 47,128 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 10,157 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 39,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $74.35 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.89.

