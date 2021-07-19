Renasant Bank Grows Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,934 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 31.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in salesforce.com by 134.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,259 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in salesforce.com by 204.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $581,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in salesforce.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total value of $982,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,017,874.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 611 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $143,230.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,577,392.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 337,993 shares of company stock worth $81,574,347. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.31.

salesforce.com stock opened at $235.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.76. The stock has a market cap of $217.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $183.36 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

