Renasant Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Citigroup by 279.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $64.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.63. The company has a market cap of $134.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

