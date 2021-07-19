Renasant Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Renasant Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. iShares Agency Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Renasant Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Renasant Bank owned about 0.23% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 26.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGZ opened at $118.91 on Monday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $117.56 and a twelve month high of $122.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.33.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

