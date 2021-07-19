Renasant Bank Boosts Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $4,307,918.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,344 shares in the company, valued at $34,273,540.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total transaction of $1,249,629.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,321.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,406 shares of company stock valued at $9,584,049. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PH stock opened at $300.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $175.02 and a one year high of $324.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $305.05. The firm has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

PH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.08.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.