Renasant Bank Boosts Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Humana were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Humana by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Humana by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.65.

In related news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HUM opened at $470.90 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.22 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $442.13. The stock has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

