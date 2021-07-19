Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 55,907 Shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 179,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,907 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 120.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 25.8% in the first quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 163,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 33,536 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 50.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 241,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 81,180 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Pure Cycle by 281.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

PCYO opened at $13.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.90. Pure Cycle Co. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $16.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.65.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pure Cycle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

