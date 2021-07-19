Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stake in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.25% of Kaspien worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KSPN. Aegis began coverage on Kaspien in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaspien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

NASDAQ KSPN opened at $19.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.79 million, a PE ratio of 89.14 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Kaspien Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $63.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.78.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.62 million for the quarter. Kaspien had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.06%. Analysts expect that Kaspien Holdings Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates a platform of software and services on digital marketplaces. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Target, and others. The company was formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation and changed its name to Kaspien Holdings Inc in September 2020.

