Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.71% of Champions Oncology worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in Champions Oncology by 42.6% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 260,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 77,745 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Champions Oncology by 7.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Champions Oncology by 165.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Champions Oncology by 14.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Champions Oncology by 17.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Champions Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ CSBR opened at $9.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.98 million, a PE ratio of -82.82 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.55. Champions Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $14.68.

Champions Oncology Profile

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

