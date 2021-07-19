Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.14% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 45,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OPNT shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

OPNT opened at $16.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 9.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.67. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $69.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $6.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. As a group, analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

