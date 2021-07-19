Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 65,100 Shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 215,965 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Bank were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRBA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 82,623 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 310.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,425,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after acquiring an additional 185,300 shares during the last quarter. 44.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRBA opened at $13.31 on Monday. First Bank has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.97.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.55 million. First Bank had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Bank will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. First Bank’s payout ratio is 12.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

