Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Shares in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 152,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,116,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,006,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,372,000 after acquiring an additional 699,741 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,861,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,614,000 after acquiring an additional 530,905 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 214.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 215,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,817,000 after acquiring an additional 182,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

CWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

In related news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 3,489,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $64,761,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider John Forrester sold 21,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $404,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,638,513 shares of company stock worth $67,478,649 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $16.90 on Monday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.08.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.07% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

