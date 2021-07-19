Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Relay Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It focuses on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company’s product pipeline consist RLY-1971, RLY-4008 and RLY-PI3K1047 which are in clinical stage. Relay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of RLAY stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.27. Relay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,742 shares of company stock worth $2,668,168 in the last ninety days. 4.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1,108.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

