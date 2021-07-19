Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,278,000 after buying an additional 281,277 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,484,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $187,132,000 after buying an additional 110,447 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,394,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,734,000 after buying an additional 134,461 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,316,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,984,000 after buying an additional 23,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,172,000 after buying an additional 35,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $111.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.21. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $82.09 and a 52 week high of $134.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.74.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.14%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

