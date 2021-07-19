Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Short Interest Up 35.0% in June

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 318,800 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the June 15th total of 236,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:RM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.99. 89,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,213. The stock has a market cap of $520.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.46. Regional Management has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 24.85 and a quick ratio of 24.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.81.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $97.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.76 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 21.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regional Management will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Regional Management’s payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RM. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 2,406 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $120,227.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,947.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,500 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $254,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,297.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,561 shares of company stock worth $718,237. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Regional Management by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Regional Management by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regional Management by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,164 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Regional Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Regional Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

