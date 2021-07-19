Redmile Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

Redmile Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681,941 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC’s holdings in Cabaletta Bio were worth $7,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Cabaletta Bio stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,155. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $16.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabaletta Bio Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

