Redmile Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 978,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Redmile Group LLC owned 2.43% of ALX Oncology worth $72,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in ALX Oncology by 126.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in ALX Oncology by 16.1% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALXO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.71.

In other news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $978,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 521,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,560,485.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $405,546.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,561 shares of company stock valued at $3,221,849. 58.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXO traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,121. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.38. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. As a group, analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

