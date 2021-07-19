Redmile Group LLC Has $46.81 Million Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Redmile Group LLC reduced its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,927 shares during the quarter. Redmile Group LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $46,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Anthem by 0.9% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Anthem by 3.1% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Anthem by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Anthem by 0.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Anthem by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

NYSE ANTM traded down $5.36 on Monday, reaching $388.23. The company had a trading volume of 24,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,648. The firm has a market cap of $95.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $406.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $389.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.95.

In other Anthem news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total transaction of $515,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.