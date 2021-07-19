Redmile Group LLC Grows Holdings in Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR)

Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 918,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,400 shares during the quarter. Redmile Group LLC owned approximately 5.70% of Itamar Medical worth $22,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITMR. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Itamar Medical by 28.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Itamar Medical in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in Itamar Medical in the first quarter worth about $287,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Itamar Medical in the first quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Itamar Medical by 28.3% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Itamar Medical alerts:

Several analysts have commented on ITMR shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itamar Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ITMR traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,220. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.54. Itamar Medical Ltd. has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $29.00.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Itamar Medical Ltd. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itamar Medical Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Itamar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itamar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.