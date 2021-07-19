Redmile Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Redmile Group LLC decreased its position in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 87.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396,619 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Tricida worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Tricida in the first quarter valued at $596,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tricida by 20.9% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tricida by 10.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 13,956 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Tricida by 32.3% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 78,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 19,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tricida in the first quarter valued at $135,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tricida presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

Shares of NASDAQ TCDA traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,345. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57. Tricida, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.17). Sell-side analysts predict that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

