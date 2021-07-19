Redmile Group LLC Buys 10,800 Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,458,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Annexon accounts for 1.4% of Redmile Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Redmile Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Annexon worth $96,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Annexon by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,000,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,699,000 after purchasing an additional 563,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Annexon by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 113,489 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annexon during the 1st quarter worth $663,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Annexon by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,688,000 after acquiring an additional 410,988 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Annexon by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANNX traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $23.06. 646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,213. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.23. Annexon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $38.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.25 million and a P/E ratio of -0.74.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $77,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Love sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $83,662.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,250 shares of company stock worth $483,853. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

