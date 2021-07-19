Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 98.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,602 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 54.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

NASDAQ RRR opened at $38.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 2.56. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $46.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.17.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

