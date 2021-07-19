Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Short Interest Down 41.1% in June

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the June 15th total of 74,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Red River Bancshares news, insider Harold W. Turner sold 500 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRBI. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Red River Bancshares by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 13,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RRBI opened at $51.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $375.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.61. Red River Bancshares has a one year low of $39.80 and a one year high of $65.07.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.64 million. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Red River Bancshares will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 7.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RRBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Red River Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; tax-exempt loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

