Realio Network Market Capitalization Achieves $6.95 Million (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Realio Network coin can now be bought for $1.06 or 0.00003415 BTC on popular exchanges. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $6.95 million and approximately $303,440.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Realio Network has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003229 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00037416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00101002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00145653 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,922.66 or 0.99842522 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

