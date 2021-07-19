Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 671,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,932 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.06% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $6,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at about $9,070,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,082,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,444,000 after purchasing an additional 667,605 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,337,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $3,214,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth $1,890,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

RYAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE RYAM opened at $6.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.65 million, a PE ratio of -165.71 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.35. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles E. Adair purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,748.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

