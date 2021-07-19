Raymond James Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW)

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$4.50 target price on the stock.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.38.
TSE:CFW opened at C$3.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.63. The stock has a market cap of C$140.76 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58. Calfrac Well Services has a 1-year low of C$3.14 and a 1-year high of C$17.00.
About Calfrac Well Services
Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.
Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.