Raymond James Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW)

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$4.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.38.

TSE:CFW opened at C$3.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.63. The stock has a market cap of C$140.76 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58. Calfrac Well Services has a 1-year low of C$3.14 and a 1-year high of C$17.00.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.40). The company had revenue of C$241.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$224.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Calfrac Well Services will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

