Raymond James Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for OceanaGold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.01. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OGC. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.55.

Shares of TSE OGC opened at C$2.32 on Monday. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of C$1.58 and a twelve month high of C$4.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$188.57 million for the quarter.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.