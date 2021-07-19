Raven Protocol (RAVEN) 1-Day Volume Hits $5,103.00

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $5,103.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 36.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00037482 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00100910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00145840 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,842.83 or 0.99838756 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,453,302,193 coins. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

