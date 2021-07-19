Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,485 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PACK. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Ranpak by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ranpak by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ranpak by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PACK opened at $23.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $27.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PACK. Sidoti began coverage on Ranpak in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ranpak in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CEO Omar Asali sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $7,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,843 shares in the company, valued at $19,628,572.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

