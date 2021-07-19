Radix (EXRD) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Radix has a total market capitalization of $89.74 million and approximately $870,728.00 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Radix has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Radix coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000398 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00047409 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013157 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $235.69 or 0.00767241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Radix Coin Profile

Radix (EXRD) is a coin. Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Radix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars.

