Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in FS Development Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Harvest Management LLC acquired a new position in FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSII opened at $9.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98. FS Development Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $11.17.

FS Development Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

